Here is a list of gyms with creches in Lancashire

Sweaty Mama is a group which offers a way to exercise with your child. 'There are sessions across Chorley, Preston and the Fylde area: Whittle Village Hall; Cheeky Monkeys in Chorley; Lancaster Way Community Centre, Chorley; Trinity School, Chorley; Active Nation, Chorley; Unit 25 Roundhouse Court, Chorley; West View Leisure Centre; Sir Tom Finney High School; Fulwood Leisure Centre; Lytham YMCA; Blackpool Sports Centre and Moor Park, Bispham.' www.sweatymama.com/book-on-a-class/

