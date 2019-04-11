Here is a selection of Easter treats from Booths

If it is too early for Easter eggs, there are some seasonal treats to get you in the mood from Booths.

Booths Milk Chocolate Nests with Mini Eggs

Booth Easter egg selection

£2.50

2 Pack

These were plentiful in size and very filling, but unfortunately, as this is often something that is often made at home with the little ones, they were nothing special. They were also quite hard and crunchy and would have benefitted from some syrup or caramel to add a little moisture.

Booths White/Milk Chocolate Mini Egg Nests

Booth white chocolate rocky roads

£2.50

10 Pack

The white chocolate rice krispie nest cakes were a nice alternative to the usual milk chocolate ones. It was nice to have a variety of small nest cakes, which were easier on the palate.

Booths White Chocolate & Mini Egg Rocky Road

Booth Easter stollen bites

£2.50

2 Pack

The combination of the marshmellow and digestive biscuit provided a soft, yet crunchy treat. The Belgian white chocolate rounded the rocky roads off, creating a vert pleasurable taste. If you wanted to have a go at making them yourself, the Booths catalogue offers a simple recipe. Good luck!

Booths Simnel Cake

Booth hot cross buns

£7.50

The cake was a firm favourite on the office. It was described as ‘gooey and yummy’ and had ‘an abundance of fruit and marzipan which enhanced the tastebuds.’

Booths Easter Stollen Bites

£3.25

12 Pack

Our tasters were rather amused at the thought of a festive treat at Easter and enjoyed the moist and fruity bites.

Booths Simnel Bites

£3.25

9 Pack

These went down a treat and were described as ‘absolutely delicious.’ These would be perfect for a pre lunch snack and as they are smaller bites, is much lighter than a naughty slab of cake.

Booths St Clements Hot Cross Buns

£1.50

4 Pack

These had a mixed reaction. One tester thought they were very tasty and carried more flavour than plan hot cross buns. They enjoyed the strong orange taste. Another tester said they were ‘super zesty’ and really nice. Another said it was like eating a pot of mixed peel, but did enjoy reminiscing about the rhyme ‘oranges and lemons, say the bells of St Clements.’

Booths Apple, Sultana & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns

£1.50

4 Pack

Our tasters enjoyed these warm toasted treats. One said they were ‘very, very tasty’ and were sweet, but healthy. There was good fruit content and the cinnamon adds a pleasant flavour.

Booths Belgian Chocolate and Fudge Hot Cross Buns

£1.50

4 Pack

This was another mixed bag. One tester didn’t enjoy the chocolate and fudge combination on the sweet snack, but another loved it. The melted Belgian chocolate was a nice addition to the buns and created a rich sensation.

Booths Hot Cross Buns

£1.50

4 Pack

Despite all the new variations on offer, these were still a firm favourite. One taster said they had a ‘great taste and perfect with butter.’

Easter eggs

Booths Hot Cross Bun Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

£8

195g

One taster was not sure about adding currant and raisins to an Easter egg, but it worked tremendously well. As well as the raisin setting at the front of the egg, there were raisins and a bit of a ‘crunch’ throughout the egg. We could definitely taste the fruit and spices and one tester described the egg tasting like the old fashioned tiffin. Another said it was ‘good quality chocolate, with a twist.’

Booths Mocha & Caramelised Cacao Nib Dark Chocolate Easter Egg

£8

195g

This egg was very rich and decadent - something more for dark chocolate lovers. There is a strong coffee taste. The cluster of white, milk and dark chocolate biscuits offset the rest of the egg, which was slightly bitter, as you would expect.

Booths Sea Salted Milk Chocolate & Caramelised Hazelnut Easter Egg

£8

195g

An egg for adults to indulge in. The chocolate was really thick and had a crunch all the way through, with a mild and subtle salty sensation. The front was nicely decorated with white chocolate and a cluster of hazelnuts, which provided a different taste to the rest of the egg. However, it was very crumbly and would make a mess of your carpet. But it is definitely worth it.