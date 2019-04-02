The Chorley 10K race might be sold out for 2019, but why not get the family involved in the 2k race?

With places filling up fast for the Chorley 2k Family Run you will need to be quick of the mark to secure your place.

2k run at Astley Park in Chorley

This event is a great way to get the whole family into the spirit of running.

Starting and finishing on Market Street in Chorley town centre, you will travel up Market Street past Chorley town hall and on to Park Road.

Then taking a left turning at the main gates of Astley Park you will continue into the park.

Passing the play areas, pavilion and playing fields you will reach a marker just before the lake.

Chorley 2K Family Run route

Once at the marker you will turn back and run the same route back through Astley Park.

Back at the main gates you will run along the closed road and turn right onto Park Road continuing onto Market Street to finish line.

Race requirements for the Chorley 2k Family Run

• Minimum age: 4 years old on Sunday 12 May

• Start time: 9.30am

• Cost: £6

• All entrants receive a medal

To register your places please visit the Chorley 10K and Family Run entry page here

Here is everything you need to know about the Chorley 2k Family Run event​

Date and time

Sunday 12 May 2019 the race will start at 9.30am sharp.

How to collect Chorley 2k Family Run event race number

Collecting your race number before starting the race.

In advance

A collection point will be set up in Chorley town centre one week before the event.

The exact location will be confirmed and all participants will be notified.

Please bring your entry confirmation with you when collecting your race number.

On the day

You can collect your race number on race day.

Registration opens at 8am at a venue to be confirmed.

Please bring your entry confirmation with you when collecting your race number.

There will be an enquiry desk if you have any questions about the event.

Remember to attach your race number to the front of your running top, pins are provided.

Will there be road closure in place on the day?​

Some road closures will be in place on Sunday 12 May between 8am and 12pm.

A full list of road closures and diversionary routes will be provided here.

How to get to Chorley 2k Family Run event​

By car



Junction 8 off the M61 or junction 28 off the M6.

Chorley town centre is easily accessed from the A6, which passes directly through Chorley.

By bus



The main bus route is the 125, which links Chorley to Preston and Bolton.

There are also direct bus routes from Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the Lake District.

By rail



Chorley is on the main train line between Manchester and Blackpool.

If you are travelling on a long distance service you will need to change at Manchester or Preston.