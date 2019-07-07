Here is how getting the right nutrition and sleep is vital

Dan Donohue, of Fitness Formation, offers some advice on nutrition and sleep.

In last week’s column I started to offer you my tuppence on planning to tackle an ultramarathon and the lessons I’ve learned from doing so.

And how they can be applied to all aspects of our life, regardless of the fact you probably aren’t going to run an ultramarathon any time soon (if you are, good luck by the way).

We’ll continue with this weeks column, so let’s go.

We touched on trying in our previous column, so let’s talk about nutrition, so often the main culprit for why people don’t achieve results.

Nutrition, and more importantly for myself, race nutrition was crucial. It’s just as crucial for every person looking to feel better and look better and to hit those goals you so desire.

Training required me to experiment with a number of different brands, different types of supplements, different timings to consume calories and different ratios in terms of how much to consume.

Getting our nutrition right is often an experiment in itself and is never black and white and one size fits all.

In order to get my nutrition right, I had to plan just as we have to with our nutrition in every day life.

Flying by the seat of my pants might have resulted in those pants coming down on a long training run, if you catch my drift! And so planning and preparation came to the fore.

Take the time to plan what you are going to eat over several days, whether that be by yourself or with your family.

Know what you’ll be doing for lunch as well as your tea.

It’s not dinner, we’re northerners! (I’d insert a laughing emoji in here but can’t put one on here).

In this sense, you’re avoiding cuffing your way through meal times and making choices that might not be the best so a little bit of planning time will go a long way in the long term.

As I touched on in last week’s column, sleep plays a big role in our recovery and our ability to perform the most basic of day to day tasks.

In order to fit my training in, it’s meant early mornings. But, with that, a little earlier nights to balance that out.

Poor sleep puts us at risk of serious medical conditions, including heart disease, obesity and diabetes and it can shorten our life expectancy.

It’s another aspect of our daily lifestyle that is so often overlooked, but do you really want to run the risk of some of the illnesses that we may possibly develop as a result of lack of sleep?

Technology plays a big role in this and the havoc it can cause within our sleep cycles.

Blue light exposure, the kind of light that is found within smart phones and tablets, suppresses the production of melatonin and can alter our circadian rhythm (this is our 24-hour internal clock).

Blue light exposure has been found to reduce our total sleep time, and diminish the quality of it.

Turn off Netflix, get some sleep, reap the rewards.