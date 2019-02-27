Here is how to burn the calories from five pizza slices - by agreeing to Walk All Over Cancer in Lancashire

A Preston nurse is calling on men and women to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s latest fund-raising campaign, Walk All Over Cancer.

Louise Dewhurst, of Broughton, Preston, who works on the North West CRUK Roadshow, is encouraging people to get sponsored to walk 10,000 steps a day this month.

As part of her role, Louise helps residents understand how to stack their odds against cancer by making positive health changes like ditching the cigarettes, cutting down on alcohol or being more active.

Louise, a mum-of-two, said: “As a nurse, I know first-hand how important research is to cancer patients being treated now and to make better, kinder treatments available for future generations.

“And as part of my work on the Cancer Research UK Roadshow, I also know the benefits of taking regular exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“That’s why I’m calling on people in Preston to sign up to Walk All Over Cancer. I’m encouraging supporters to go the distance with us to help beat the disease. “When you sign up to Walk All Over Cancer, you can choose how, where and when you take your 10,000 steps. You can take on the challenge on your own or with family, friends and colleagues.”

Keeping check on the number of steps taken each day has never been easier, with many smartphone apps, pedometers and wearable activity trackers.

Alison Barbuti, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman for the North West, said: “Signing up to Walk All Over Cancer is a great way to kick-start a healthier lifestyle, now that Spring is just around the corner.

“Walking 10,000 steps is equal to about five miles, based on the average person’s strides. That’s quite a challenge for many people. But adopting small lifestyle changes – from walking to work or taking the stairs instead of the lift – can help make the goal feel achievable.

“And for anyone who wants to push themselves further, there’s the opportunity to commit to 20,000 steps a day.”

The challenge has health benefits too. Moderate exercise can help you keep a healthy weight, build stamina, and protect against a range of diseases including cancer.

Walking 10,000 steps at a brisk pace could burn roughly 500 calories, the same as 5 slices of a Margarita pizza.

Alison continued: “By signing up now, there’s time to plan ways to fit in some extra steps in March. Everyone who gets sponsored to go those extra miles will be making a real difference to the 110 people diagnosed with cancer every day in the North West.”

To sign up now, visit www.cruk.org/walkallover