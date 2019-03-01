Here is how to make the perfect pancake for Shrove Tuesday

The Barton Grange Hotel is preparing for lots of flipping and pancaking turning, ready for Shrove Tuesday.
INGREDIENTS
200g plain flour
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tbsp sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 large egg
300 ml milk
METHOD
Add all the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
Beat the egg and the milk into the dry mixture.
Heat the frying pan with a little oil.
Fry a ladleful of the batter till it is golden brown on both sides.
Be careful when turning over and
use a fish slice of necessary to help you turn.
They are then ready to serve.
It’s best to stack them up and keep them heated in an oven on a low temp – 110C until you have cooked at least four.
TO SERVE
Serve with maple syrup and blueberries
And accompany with a gorgeous healthy breakfast smoothie which is so easy to make and contains delicious nutritious ingredients. Or opt for our healthy breakfast muffin instead.