Here is how to prevent anti-ageing

Rita Parmar, Make-Up Doctor, writes about reducing anti-ageing

Anti-Ageing, Age Rejuvenating, Age Defying, Age Proof are all buzz words in the wonderful world of beauty. And if X beauty brand says it is so, we believe it.

But is there any such thing as ‘anti-ageing’?

Can you turn back time? I think you know the answer - Absolutely not. So why do we believe that these products can and will make us look younger? I will help you to understand what really helps us to maintain our skin in its current condition, without preserving it.

What ages us the most?

The sun. How? Because the contact of sunlight onto the skin and the UV rays affects the skin. It reduces the elasticity of skin, texture of skin, increases wrinkles and pigmentation/sunspots. Studies have shown that up to 90% of visible changes affecting ageing are due to how much sun exposure you’ve sustained.

If you want to maintain your skin and reduce ageing, the first thing to do is to is to wear SPF. This does not mean wear a sun cream and off you go. The best starting point is to wear a moisturiser with an SPF this will be much better for the skin than popping your regular body sun cream on the face. Even bright days in the UK effect your skin (just think of the example of what happens to leather shoes when one is left in the light and one is left in the shoebox).

This can alter appearance by approximately between eight and 16 years. Putting a barrier over your skin SPF and even makeup will protect skin.

What are the other factors that affect skin ageing?

Lifestyle, alcohol, smoking and any irritable products to the skin will affect its appearance. Even repetitive facial expressions and poor diet will affect skin ageing.

How do you hydrate skin?

There are two types of hydration ‘water’ and ‘moisturiser.’ Time to start drinking plenty of water.

Skin cells need water just like any other part of the body and a lack of hydration for the skin, will result in dry, tight or flaky skin. This means skin is less flexible and prone to wrinkling. Water improves skin for free.

My top tips for choosing a moisturiser (to wear under makeup) are:

Choose something with no greasy or tackiness; Choose a moisturiser that rubs in pretty quickly (no waxy texture); Oil free formulas work great with makeup; Gel formulas work great for those with oily skin; Always try the moisturiser on the back of the hand or test on the face if possible; Check that skin appears more hydrated/improved from the application (not the same).

If it has a SPF in it, then it’s a bonus.