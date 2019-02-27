Roast dinner

Here is where you can get a good Sunday roast in Lancashire

Readers have voted.

Here is the top five list.

Plum Tree Farm, in Hallam Way, Blackpool, run by Farmhouse Inns, offers a traditional carvery with freshly carved meats and a junior portion for children.

1. Plum Tree Farm, Blackpool

Every Sunday, The Wellington Inn, Glovers Court, Preston, serves a roast dinner, with a free drink.'The pub also delivers its meals - including a Sunday roast - via Just-Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats

2. The Wellington Inn, Preston

The Spinners, at Cowling, is a popular gastropub set amongst the Chorley countryside, boasting stunning views from its outdoor decking area.'All its dishes are freshly made from scratch using ingredients from the local area.

3. The Spinners Arms, Cowling

Toby Carvery, in Preston New Road, Blackpool, has a carvery, with a choice of four meats Monday to Friday and on Sunday, a slow-cooked lamb is also in the offering.

4. Toby Carvery, Blackpool

