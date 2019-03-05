Here is where you can go kayaking in Lancashire

Kayaking is paddling in a kayak across water

WHY: Canoeing and kayaking can be done as a hobby, a competitive sport or as a fun activity on holidays.

HOW IT WORKS: Kayaking is distinguished from canoeing by the sitting position of the paddler and the number of blades on the paddle. A kayak is a low-to-the-water, canoe-like boat where the paddler sits facing forward, legs in front, using a double-bladed paddle to pull front-to-back on one side and then the other in rotation. Most kayaks have closed decks. People can kayak on rivers, lakes and the sea.

BENEFITS: Kayaking is a low-impact activity that can improve your aerobic fitness, strength and flexibility. It can increase muscle strength, particularly in the back, arms, shoulders and chest, from moving the paddle. It increases torso and leg strength, as the strength to power a kayak comes from rotating the torso and applying pressure with the legs.

Kayaking

Give it a go at:

Blackpool Wake Park: Ream Hills Farm, Weeton. Hire a single kayak: £10 or double is £15. Includes a lesson on basic paddle skills. Minimum age 12. Open from April. Booking available now.

Garstang Canoe and Kayak Club: Meet 6.15pm each Wednesday from April to September, aiming to be in the River Wyre from 7pm until 8pm. Membership is £25/year or £30 for joint membership. Visit www.garstangcanoeclub.co.uk/

Ribble Canoe Club: Based at Hand and Dagger, Treales Road, Salwick. Offers white water kayaking and sea kayaking in locations across the Lake District. Free introductory course. Visit www.ribblecanoeclub.org.uk

Lancashire Outdoor Adventures: Based in Chorley. Offers kayaking trips in the Lake District. Delivers British Canoeing 2 star qualifications. Minimum age 5. Search for Lancashire Outdoor Adventure on Facebook.

Video of Lancashire Outdoor Adventures