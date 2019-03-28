Here is where you can go laser tagging in Preston, Leyland, Chorley and Blackpool

Laser tag is a fun, energy-fuelled game, for both children and adults.



How it works: Each player is kitted out with a futuristic body pack and carries a laser gun. Each game is played out in a Laser Quest labyrinth. Players score points when they zap their opponents but lose points when they get zapped by the other team. Scores are displayed on monitors at the end of the game with each player receiving their own score card.

Benefits: Players can test their logic skills as they pick out the best routes to avoid getting caught. The game also helps participants to build better teamwork skills; improve their coordination skills as well as communication skills.

It is a fast-paced and energetic game, helping to keep players fit and healthy. Laser tag players will dive, run and crawl to burn calories off and keep blood pressure low.

Laser Quest, Preston

Give it a go at:

Laser Quest Preston: Unit 1B Aqueduct Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston. One game £5.95 or two games £9.95. Visit http://www.laserquestpreston.co.uk/

Also based on Blackpool Promenade. VIDEO SUPPLIED BY LASER QUEST PRESTON

Battlefield Live Pennine: Park Hall Camelot, Park Hall Road, Charnock Richard. From £20 for two hours. Visit www.battlefieldlivepennine.co.uk/content/prices

End of Days Laser Tag: Level, Guild Hall Street, Preston. Adults £5, children £4 for 20 minutes. Visit www.levelpreston.co.uk/end-days-laser-tag/

Paintball Trax: Outdoor woodland game zone based at Midge Hall Lane, Leyland. Visit www.facebook.com/midgehall.co.uk