Here is where you can take part in a charity Santa Dash in Lancashire

You will be forgiven if you see hundreds of Santas across Lancashire next month.

The fifth annual Cheeky Santa Dash, in memory of Ben Ashworth, will take place on Saturday, December 8, from Avenham Park’s pavilion at 10.15am.

Cheeky Santa Dash in memory of Ben Ashworth

It is being organised by Ben’s wife Louise Harlow at the request of his daughters aged 14, nine and six, who want to take on the 5k course just like their dad did for three years running.

He also ran 24 marathons after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012, raising more than £40,000 for various cancer charities, including Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is the beneficiary of this year’s dash.

Ben lost his battle against bowel cancer aged 37 last summer, before doing his best to raise awareness of its symptoms and break taboos through his website Ben’s Bowel Movements, which also led to him featuring on national TV and radio plus in newspapers and magazines.

Louise, of Broadgate, said: “It was the girls who kept asking me when this year’s Cheeky Santa Dash was going to happen. They spurred me into contacting some of Ben’s running friends for help and sorting a date. I really hope people will join us.”

Cheeky Santa Dash in memory of Ben Ashworth

Everyone who takes part will receive a medal and a mince pie plus a drink at the end of the dash back at the pavilion.

Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for children (up to age 16 years and under) with entry for prams free. Fancy dress is optional. Participants can run, jog or walk.

Louise is hoping North West Tonight presenter and BBC Radio Lancashire breakfast show host Graham Liver will be among those taking part as in previous years.

To enter online, go to http://www.bookitzone.com and type in Cheeky Santa Dash Preston.

St Catherine's Hospice Santa Dash

Meanwhile, Penwortham Town Council is holding its first ever Santa Dash, in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Galloway’s.

The one mile dash, which can also be walked, will take place from the Priory Youth and Community Centre car park on Sunday, December 2, at noon. It finishes at Galloway’s’ Howick House where there will be a Christmas fair and free refreshments for all dash participants, who will also receive a certificate.

There will be lots of festive fancy dress on display with participants turning out either in full costume, Christmas jumpers or Santa hats.

Rebecca Hall, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s central area fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “This is a first for Penwortham Town Council so both ourselves and Galloway’s are very grateful to have been chosen as charity partners.

St Catherine's Hospice Santa Dash

“Hopefully, it will be a huge success and lots of fun with people dressing up. We’d also like to see people proudly displaying the names of anyone they wish to dedicate their dash in memory of as the festive season is all about celebrating the special people in our lives and community whether or not they are still with us.”

Roya Armstrong, community fund-raiser for Galloway’s, added: “We’re delighted to be part of Penwortham’s first ever Santa Dash with our friends at Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“Galloway’s has been part of the Penwortham community for many years and we hope that many people will take part to help us support more people living with sight loss. The event will finish at Galloway’s where we will be hosting a Christmas fair and offering refreshments to everybody who has taken part. We’re delighted to be part of such an exciting event in Penwortham and hope it will be a great success for both charities.”

To enter the dash, go to http://www.rosemere.org.uk

Entry is £5 per person over the age of 12 and £2 per person under 12 (all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult). There is also a family entry for £10 (two adults, two children or one adult, three children).

St Catherine’s Hospice is also holding its annual Santa Dash - this time at the new location of Preston Docklands.

Rebecca Hall (right), of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, and Roya Armstrong, of Galloways, get ready for Penwortham's first Santa Dash

The three-mile jog starts at 11am on Sunday, December 9, with all funds going towards the Lostock Hall hospice.

The Santa Dash is open to anyone aged 12 and over, and costs just £10 per adult and £5 for under 18s to sign up, which includes your suit.

To register visit http://www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.