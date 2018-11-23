Here is why bowel cancer screening can save lives

As part of Cancer UK's Decembeard campaign, the charity is urging people to take part in free screening.

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in men in the UK

One in 14 men will be diagnosed with bowel cancer during their lifetime

More than 23,000 men are diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK each year

Bowel cancer accounts for 13 per cent of all male cancer cases in the UK

Bowel cancer screening can save lives, aiming to detect bowel cancer at an early stage.

The test can also find polyps (non-cancerous growths), which might develop into cancer.

Polyps can usually be removed, to lower the risk of bowel cancer.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland people over the age of 60 are invited to take part in bowel cancer screening. In Scotland, screening starts from age 50. You will be invited to take part in screening every two years until you reach the age of 75.

Each of the screening programmes in the UK use home tests, which look for hidden blood in poo. If you are registered with a GP and within the eligible screening age range, a test will be automatically posted to you, so you can complete it in the privacy of your own home.

Otherwise, you can order one online.

For more information visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/about-bowel-cancer/screening/