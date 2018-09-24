Here’s when and where you can have your say on the Penwortham Bypass redevelopment work

Residents are being asked to share their views on redevelopment work in Penwortham.

Improvements are set to be made along the A59 corridor, including the centre of the town, as part of the construction of the Penwortham bypass.

How Penwortham Bypass will look once completed

Views are now being sought on possible improvements to cycling and walking routes, as well as public transportation.

The bypass is scheduled to open in 2020.

Drop-in events will be held this week at Penwortham Youth and Community Centre on Priory Lane on:

• Wednesday, September 26, from 1pm to 8pm

• Saturday, September 29, from 10am to 4pm

The bypass is being constructed by Lancashire County Council, as part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

Phill Wilson, project manager for the City Deal Infrastructure Delivery Team, said:

“In the spring, once we have developed plans for these improvements, there’ll be a public consultation to help us to finalise the design.”