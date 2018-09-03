Heritage Open Days church visits by the mayor

The Mayor of South Ribble will visit two Leyland churches later this month as part of the National Heritage Day celebrations.

Councillor John Rainsbury will have a look around both St Mary’s RC Church, Broadfield Drive, and St James’ Church, Slater Lane, on Sunday, September 16.

The Benedictine monks came to Leyland in 1845 and after using temporary chapels for several years, the first Church of St Mary’s was built on Worden Lane in 1854.

Their coming was in the nature of a return, for the pre-reformation monks of Penwortham Priory, a dependant house of Evesham Abbey, had been granted the patronage of St Andrew’s, Leyland, in 1334, by Pope John XXII. The Benedictines in the 19th century first dedicated their church to the same saint but later dedicated it to Saint Mary of the Assumption.

Heritage Open Days are on September 6 to 9 and September 13 to 16. The annual festival celebrates our diverse history, architecture and culture.