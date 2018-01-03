Historic bridge in Croston could face closure

A 17th century bridge in Croston could be closed to traffic.

It comes as Lancashire County Council has launched a consultation on whether to shut Croston Town Bridge, which dates back to 1682.

Mark Cowley, vice-chairman of Croston Parish Council. Generally council members were in favour of closing the bridge for preservation

The historic bridge is classed as a scheduled ancient monument by Historic England, which requested the consultation. It says that the bridge suffers regular damage from traffic driving over it at speed and that the increased weight of traffic is also having an impact on the structure.

However the consultation has raised concerns about access for residents across the stream from the main village.

A spokesman from Historic England said: “LCC engineers approached us in the autumn of 2016 with proposals to repair and strengthen the bridge by inserting a concrete saddle, which we had some concerns about because the work would be irreversible. In discussion with LCC the possibility of closing the bridge to vehicular traffic was raised, as there is an alternative route to the houses on the far side of the bridge. This could be done using demountable bollards, allowing the bridge to be used for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders, and to be re-opened temporarily to all traffic if the alternative route had to be closed for any reason.”

Writing on Facebook one resident said: “On the face of it, closing the bridge for vehicles has to be the right decision but I do feel for the residents that live just over the other side.

As well as increased traffic through the village, I would have concerns about the impact of parking for pre-school drop offs and whether the junction at A581, Shevington Causeway and Back Drinkhouse Lane is fit for increased purpose?”

The deadline for the consultation is on January 29