Home Instead Senior Care West Lancashire & Chorley given double outstanding award

A caring couple have become the first Lancashire home care provider to receive a double outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Gail and Robert Godson, who run Home Instead Senior Care West Lancashire & Chorley, were delighted with the results of their inspection, which stated their team had achieved outstanding in four of the five key lines of enquiry and good in the fifth.

The team was praised for providing support to help integrate people into their local community and combat social isolation, through their events, community guide, trips and activities.

In this latest report, the Inspector said that ‘people and their relatives consistently praised the effective care delivered by staff’ and quoted one client as saying “I don’t think they could be improved upon.”

Gail said: “We employ the most amazing team who share our vision and values and it is thanks to their professionalism and support that we have been able to achieve this accolade and we would like to dedicate this tremendous achievement to all our current and former employees.

“Because the inspectors speak to clients, family members and local health professionals they can see the difference we make to people’s lives. We thank them all for their continued support as we work to change the face of ageing in the local area.”