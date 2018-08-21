Home-Start Central Lancashire is looking for new volunteers

Home-Start Central Lancashire has been holding a variety of activities for children and families over the summer holidays.

The charity, which supports families who are facing some type of difficulty, crisis or parenting challenges, is now looking for volunteers to assist its members.

The next course begins on Tuesday September 11, from 9.30am until 3pm and then for the following five Tuesdays, at its office in Chorley. If you are interested in knowing more, contact 01257 241636 or email volunteering@homestartcentrallancs.org.uk.

If there are any local businesses/organisations who are interested in supporting the charity as part of their corporate social responsibility, email angela@homestartcentrallancs.org.uk.

A spokesman at the charity said: “We would not be able to provide the amazing service that we have without the time and dedication of our volunteers and the support from local funders.

“Our volunteers are trained over six days and then offered ongoing training throughout their time with us.

“They also develop new skills and opportunities through Home-Start. Our newest recruits said the training was informative, relaxed and interesting and they have all made great friendships. Some volunteers go into paid work as a result of the experience that they gain.

“We ask that volunteers attend our course and after we have received two references and a DBS check, they commit two to three hours per week to be linked to a family, enabling parents to improve the lives of their children.”

