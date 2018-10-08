Home-Start Central Lancashire launches #MakingMemories campaign

A Lancashire charity is aiming to raise £10,000 to extend its support for young families.

Home-Start Central Lancashire, based in Chorley, has launched its #MakingMemories campaign this week.

Supporting children

Angela Melling, chief executive of the charity, said the money will help to provide a range of activities for families throughout Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

She said: “Being a parent presents some huge challenges, but these can sometimes seem unsurmountable when you lack a support network, are bringing up children alone or simply feeling overwhelmed by the responsibility.

“We aim to make life a little easier by offering support – through our team of volunteers - activities and days out.”

Read related stories: Home-Start volunteers complete course to support Lancashire families and WATCH: Home-Start Chorley looking for more volunteers



The #MakingMemories campaign is part of Home-Start Central Lancashire’s drive to reach out to more young families who will benefit not just from the occasional day out but also the support, friendship and experience of the volunteers – most of whom are parents themselves.

Since it was set up in 1996 Home-Start Central Lancashire has supported hundreds of families, mainly through a home visiting scheme that links each family with a volunteer who spends about two hours with them each week.

Angela added: “While this might seem like a small intervention, it has produced impressive results. We get amazing feedback from families who tell us that their volunteer has made such a difference to their lives. Sometimes that volunteer is the only consistent and reliable person in their lives, the only person they feel able to talk to and ask for guidance.”

Volunteers go through a six-day training scheme before being carefully matched with a family, who they usually visit weekly for several months, depending on need.

Angela said: “We would love to extend what we’re doing so we can help more families. We recently took a full coach to Gulliver’s World and we know that for some families that was their only fun day out together all summer.

“Some of the children sent us lovely comments afterwards and it was clear that the day was something they would remember. We hope our campaign will allow us to make great memories for even more families.”

You can donate to the #MakingMemories campaign by going to http://www.gofundme.com/hscl-making-memories

