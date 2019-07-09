Homes needed for abandoned baby hedgehogs as Chorley animal charity struggles with spike in admissions

An animal rescue charity in Chorley is appealing for help in re-homing rescued hedgehogs.

Chorley Hedgehog Rescue said it is struggling to provide care to a growing number of poorly and injured baby hedgehogs due to a recent spike in admissions.

Janette Jones, from Chorley, founded the charity in 2015, and since then it has rescued hundreds of vulnerable hedgehogs.

But the charity said it is unable to take in any more hedgehogs due to the sheer number of young hoglets currently in its intensive care.

Hedgehogs give birth in June and July, and usually have an average litter size of four or five young.

But the mothers will often only wean two or three successfully and are liable to desert or even eat the other hoglets.

One of the many baby hedgehogs recently admitted to the care of Chorley Hedgehog Rescue. Credit: Chorley Hedgehog Rescue

The charity is now seeking the help of animal lovers in Lancashire who can adopt the baby hedgehogs and nurse them until they can be released into the wild.

Taking her appeal to Twitter, Janette said: "We have so many babies in the rescue at the moment and they all need around the clock care.

"We have had so many hoglets arrive over the last week, some with and without their mothers, with lots of nests disturbed by dogs.

"We are also desperate for new flooring in our critical care area. Are there any kind people out there that can help with this?”

Can you give these baby hedgehogs a home? Credit: Chorley Hedgehog Rescue Centre

Chorley Hedgehog Rescue is a charity dedicated to the preservation and rehabilitation of hedgehogs and the conservation of their natural habitats.

The charity is run by a small team of dedicated volunteers that help care for over 100 hedgehogs.

The rescue does not receive any government funding towards its £60,000 annual operating costs and relies solely on public donations.

To adopt a baby hedgehog, or make a donation, you can contact Chorley Hedgehog Rescue on 07599 950153, or visit the website for more information.

