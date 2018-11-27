Hometown gig for Lewis Raines as Operatic X Factor stars G4 return to resort for festive show at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Operatic X Factor stars G4 will be providing a tuneful addition to the festive season at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The multi-platinum selling vocal quarted will be bringing their Christmas tour to the venue on December 4 at 7.30pm.

The ‘intimate’ performance swill see Jonathan Ansell, Mike Christie, Nick Ashby and Blackpool’s own Lewis Raines, recall the musical experiences of their childhoods.

Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit.

Lewis joined G4 earlier this year.

The 28-year-old former Rossall School pupil joined after one of the original members, Ben Thapa, left to pursue his career as a solo opera singer with the Welsh National Opera.

“I can remember watching them live on their first UK tour when they came to the Winter Gardens,” said Lewis.

“They have been one of the driving forces that inspired me.”