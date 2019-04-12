Hospice staff rally round to deliver Big Day dream for Farington couple

Staff at St Catherine’s Hospice pulled out all the stops to help a patient fulfil a dying wish of marrying her partner of 35 years.

Just 11 days before she died, Lorraine Chambers tied the knot with Chris Davey in front of close family and friends in the hospice’s Garden Room, before a blessing in the Chapel.

Lorraine Chambers and Chris Davey married at St Catherines Hospice. Lorraine is pictured with the hospice staff who helped on the day.

Fresh flowers were organised by the charity’s volunteer florist, the wedding breakfast was prepared by the kitchen team, the nursing team pitched in with hair styling, make-up and a manicure, and Lorraine’s dress was sourced from the St Catherine’s bridal boutique in Preston.

Chris, 65, a retired mechanical fitter, said he was amazed at what had been achieved in just a few days.

He said: “The day was perfect – everything went well and all the different elements came together to make it really special. It was a real team effort.

“Lorraine looked incredible – I was really happy and excited to be saying ‘I do’ after so long together.”

Lorraine, who had various conditions including cancer, died at the hospice on April 8 aged 59.

Speaking on her wedding day, she said the effort the team had gone to was "unbelievable", adding: “Everyone was wonderful, I was pampered and made to feel like a superstar.

“The whole time I’ve been at St Catherine’s the treatment has been five star, but on the wedding day they took it to another level.”

The couple, from Farington, said St Catherine’s had made such a difference to their lives – both when Lorraine stayed on the in-patient unit at the end of last year, and over the past few weeks when she was readmitted after suffering a fall.

Chris added: “The help from St Catherine’s has been tremendous. Last year we were able to get Lorraine home for Christmas which was so important to her and now they’ve helped us celebrate our wedding day. They are amazing.”

Cheryl Scott, Support Team Manager at St Catherine's, said: "Everyone was delighted to play a part in making the wedding such a special occasion.

"At St Catherine's we're to help people achieve the things that are important to them in the time that they have - we're so happy we could do this for Lorraine and Chris in such a meaningful way."