Hundreds of residents get new landlord after Preston housing group's largest ever take-over

Preston-based social landlord, Community Gateway Association (CGA), has completed its largest ever stock acquisition from Clarion Housing Group.

The landlord, based in Port Way, has acquired 306 properties from Clarion Housing Group in Preston, including general needs homes and a supported housing scheme.



It is part of CGA’s strategy to own 7,000 properties by 2022, which has already seen CGA build and acquire nearly 350 new homes in just three years.



Together with the transfer of 124 homes in Preston, Chorley and Blackpool from Regenda Housing Group, a total of 430 homes have been acquired in the last week.



Louise Mattinson (pictured), executive director of customers and communities for CGA said: “This is CGA’s largest stock acquisition to date and brings us closer to us achieving our aim to own 7,000 properties by 2022.



“These properties are in a great area of Preston, adjacent to areas where we already own a number of other properties, which means we can easily deliver our excellent services to our new customers.



“These are really exciting times for Gateway; we have ambitions to grow, but we will continue to put our tenants at the heart of what we do, and to provide high quality, affordable homes for the people of Preston and surrounding areas.



“I’d like to thank the staff and tenants involved in the transfer and welcome all those tenants who join the CGA family from today; I hope they will be very happy in their homes and with CGA as their new local landlord.”



CGA was founded in 2005 as a not-for-profit community business, and employs more than 200 people.