If you couldn't get online last night in the South Ribble area, this is what you need to know

Hundreds of people reported problems getting online in South Ribble on Thursday night.

After calls from residents struggling to access the internet and apps such as Netflix, BT announced there was a BT Infinity problem for 01257 and 01772 dialling codes in the Leyland, Chorley, Hesketh Bank, Croston, Eccleston and Bamber Bridge areas.

This morning, engineers stated that the problem was resolved at 2.34am.

A statement from BT said: "We've fixed the problem in the so your BT Infinity should now be working. If it isn't, try restarting your router."

The internet issues came at the same time South Ribble Police announced that a fault on the BT lines was stopping people in the Leyland area from being able to contact the 999 service from their landlines.

This problem was scheduled to have been fixed by 12.30am today. In an emergency, people were advised to dial 999 from a mobile phone or seek help in person from a police station.

