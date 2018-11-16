In pictures: Children in Need 2018 in Lancashire

Schools, businesses and community groups have been busy supporting this year’s Children in Need.

One of the bigger fund-raising events was the Radio Lancashire’s Rickshaw Power to the Tower Challenge.

Post deputy editor Nicola Adam joined the team, as the team dropped in on a number of schools and businesses in the area.

Great Eccleston Copp C E School gave Pudsey a warm welcome, as pupils raised £532 by selling raffle tickets, cakes, holding a colouring competition and a guess the yellow sweets game.

Elsewhere, Pudsey Bear waved a group of ramblers at Cuerden Valley Park off as raised more than £600.

Youngsters at Elizabeth Saunders sat in a bath of baked beans to raise cash for the cause. The nursery is still counting money, but they are hoping to raise £250 and staff at Naughty Nails in Penwortham got into the spirit.