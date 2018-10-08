Indian Summer: Lancashire to be as warm as Madrid – THIS WEEK

Although October usually sees wet and windy weather conditions, the weather this week is set to see warmer temperatures, with an Indian Summer expected.

The weather in Lancashire this year has been topsy-turvy, with the summer’s heatwave preceded by one of the coldest winters in years due to the Beast from the East.

This summer saw Lancashire enjoy its biggest heatwave in years and summer is now returning to give us one last blast this week.

Lancashire is set to experience some unseasonably warm weather this week, as temperatures begin to climb.

Today and tomorrow will see temperatures begin to increase, with some areas of Lancashire basking in unseasonably warm weather by Wednesday.

Tuesday will generally see temperatures of 16/17C around the region, before Thursday reaches a peak temperature of around 20C, which will be as warm as global hotspot Madrid.

Lancashire will then stay warm for the time of year for the rest of the week, with temperatures easing off slightly to around 18C on Friday and Saturday.

Preston and Blackpool will see temperatures of around 16C today, which will climb to 20C by Wednesday, with Burnley reaching 19C by Wednesday.

There will be a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and some rain in Lancashire this week, but temperatures will still be warmer than usually, seeing a considerable rise from last week.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.

As the UK heads towards the start of November, confidence is lower but there are signs it may turn more changeable again.

Temperatures will probably be close to normal overall, but in more settled weather it is likely to be colder than average, especially overnight.