Inspirational brothers lead Christmas concert for Derian House

A pair of brothers will lead a Christmas service to help raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Michael, 21, and Andrew Mills, 19, who both use services at the Chorley-based children’s charity, will translate the modern classic ‘This is Me’ into Makaton sign language for the crowd.

The song, which features in the box office hit The Greatest Showman, is being performed by the Derian Singers, a choir made up of 22 staff from the hospice who have been rehearsing for weeks.

Caroline Mills, Michael and Andrew’s mum, said: “They are really looking forward to Lights and of Love and have been practising really hard. They can’t wait to perform in front of so many people.”

Lights of Love Service is Derian’s annual Christmas concert, being held on Friday, December 7, at Blackburn Cathedral, from 7.30pm and is open to everyone.

This year’s service also features performances by The Choir of St Elisabeth’s Parish Church in Reddish and Play It Forward Brass Band Ensemble – a group of musicians from all walks of life who give up their time to make music and raise funds to make a positive difference to other people’s lives. Katy Galbraith, 23, will switch on the ‘lights of love’ on the cathedral Christmas tree to remember all the friends and family who are no longer with us.

David Robinson, chief executive of Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Lights of Love is the most magical evening in the Derian calendar. Everyone attending will get the chance to listen to some festive readings, watch talented musicians perform rousing renditions of Christmas classics, and join in a festive sing-a-long. This year has been a wonderful year for Derian House. In our 25th anniversary year we have supported more than 350 families from across the North West to make happy memories.

“It has been a year of love and laughter. Of course, there have also been sad times and Lights of Love is also about remembering the lives of friends and family who are no longer with us. I would urge everybody to come along and really get in the Christmas spirit. “

Free tickets to Lights of Love can be reserved by emailing fundraising@derianhouse.co.uk or by calling the hospice on 01257 271271.