Insurance team dig deep to help Rainbow House

The gardens and and grounds of Rainbow have been given a spruce up in time for the festive season thanks to the dedicated efforts of a team of insurance workers.

Duncan Royle, Dave Graham and Paul Morris, who all work for Ecclesiastical Insurance, offered their time and deep pockets to help provide funds and support for the Mawdesley based charity which provides much needed support for young people and adults with neurological conditions involving rehabilitation, education and fun.

Dave and Paul, who both work at the insurance firm's Manchester office but live in Chorley and Euxton, both volunteered to help Duncan in tidying the centre grounds,after he had presented a £2,500 cheque to the Conductive Education centre in Salt Pit Lane, Mawdesley.

Duncan was so impressed with the services provided by the charity for children with neurological and physical disabilities that he volunteered to return with colleagues

He said: “Rainbow House do fantastic work and we were delighted to be able to lend a hand. Once UK Global nominated them to receive a grant, we became aware

of their activities and wanted to get further involved. We really enjoyed helping such a worthwhile cause.”

Ben Blackman, CEO, Rainbow House added: “We are very grateful to Ecclesiastical Insurance Group for their generous donation and to Duncan, Dave and Paul for giving up time to

help in the grounds.

"It all makes a significant difference to the services we can provide for the children.”

The team at Rainbow House are currently appealing for new fundraising and events volunteers.