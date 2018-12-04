It's five alive for Leyland's 2019 lights fund

Leyland Town Team are already planning for next year’s Christmas lights fund raising campaign following a successful 2018.

Phase five of Light up Leyland is now being organised by the team.

Another sponsored walk from Burscough to Leyland, will take place on Sunday, July 21.

And last month’s Leyland Santa Pub Crawl, which raised just over £1,000, has been placed on the calendar for Saturday, November 9.

Martin Carlin, of the town team, said of the crawl; “It was a fantastic day, a huge success as groups from the pubs involved walked the streets of Leyland all dressed up in costumes raising money for our Light up Leyland at Christmas campaign.

“The attention we got from passing vehicles pipping their horns in support, also seeing the faces of young children smiling was amazing to see.”

The focus then turned to the Christmas lights switch on, on Saturday, November 24, on Hough Lane where there was an array of stalls, Santa’s grotto, live music, mulled wine, food, fun fair - and, of course, Danny Miller, from the hit TV soap Emmerdale, who performed the switching on ceremony.

Leyland Town Team launched in 2013, made up of businesses and community groups passionate about engaging with people, retailers, landlords, partners and community groups. Its vision is for Leyland to be known for its exciting streets, shops and its variety of interesting markets.

It says: “We want Leyland to be bold, innovative and different - more than just a high street. It will be the centre of our local community and an attractive destination for people to come. By working together, we aim to provide a supportive environment for our businesses and people to work.”