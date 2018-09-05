It’s love at the first plight for this pair

A couple who plighted their troth in Buckshaw Village are the very first ones to get married there.

Steve and Tracey Holland became and wife in a ceremony at Buckshaw Village Church.

The eight-year-old church, based in Buckshaw Community Centre, was granted a licence to hold weddings after becoming a parish church this year.

It has meant that Steve and Tracey hold the title of the very first couple to be married in the village.

The event, on Saturday, September 1, was shared on the Friends of Buckshaw Village Facebook page.

Steve, 40, and Tracey, 42, who come from Chorley, have lived in Buckshaw Village for the last 18 months.

Steve, who is a chef by trade, explained; “I go to Buckshaw Church regularly and have been chatting with Reverend James at the church.

“He said the centre was getting licenced for weddings and would I be up for it.

“As soon as he said we’d be the first couple to be married in the village it was a no brainer.”

He joked: “I said I wanted a street naming after me.”

“It’s a nice honour. Let’s hope it’s the first of many.”

The couple were married by the Reverend James Gwyn-Thomas, who has been vicar at Buckshaw Village Church for the last five years.

He said: “It was a real joy. I loved it, I really did.

“It gives a sense or permanence and I hope it adds a sense of community as well – there’s a church in Buckshaw Village now.”

He explained that the church began life as a church ‘plant’ from St Andrew’s in Leyland. It started with a congregation of nine adults and nine children and now has just under 200.

He said: “We can now do weddings in the community centre – we can marry anyone and everybody within the parish of Buckshaw.

“It might not be the most beautiful from the outside, but when it’s full with the right people it just doesn’t matter.

“That’s where we meet for church as well. It reminds us the church is not the building, it’s the people and makes the emphasis on the relationship of the occasion. “Personally I loved it and it’s a real joy.”

The church put out the message on its Facebook page on the big day: “An incredibly exciting day today as Buckshaw Village Church hosted their first ever wedding! We congratulate Steve & Tracey Holland on their special day.

“It’s exciting for BVC, for Buckshaw Village as a whole, but most importantly it is a wonderful celebration of love for one couple.

“Congratulations Mr & Mrs Holland! ❤️✝️

“Thank you for letting us share your photos.”

Buckshaw Village is one of the largest urban development sites in the North West.

The newly-created residential and industrial area between Chorley and Leyland sprung up following of the demolition of the former Royal Ordnance Factory and its subsequent redevelopment.

The are now some 2,000 homes in the village, which has a population of around 4,000.

*Anyone interesting in getting married at the church can email james.gt@buckshawvillagechurch.org.uk