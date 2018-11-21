Ivo Graham’s hit show 'Motion sickness' heads to the Fylde Coast's Lowther Pavilion

Following a highly acclaimed, totally sold-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Ivo Graham is touring his hit show Motion Sickness throughout the UK.

A spokesman said: “Ivo is growing up. So, this is his moving in together’ show, his getting married’ show; his having kids’ show.

“Since becoming the first winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009, Ivo Graham has gone on to tour four shows and gain increasing popularity as one of the bright young lights of British comedy.”

He was the youngest ever winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009 and was subsequently signed by the biggest stand up talent agency in the UK, Off The Kerb. He was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2010 Chortle Awards.

His TV appearances include Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Live from the BBC, Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central, As Yet Untitled, Virtually Famous, Sweat the Small Stuff and The Dog Ate My Homework and he is a regular on radio show Fighting Talk.

Graham also regularly performs at the Edinburgh Fringe to high acclaim.

His shows Binoculars (2013), Bowties and Johnnies (2014) and No Filter (2015) all transferred to London for runs at The Soho Theatre.

His 2017 show Educated Guess garnered good reviews and sold out, prompting several extra shows to be added.

He has also supported Josh Widdecombe on tour.

- Motion sickness takes place at Lowther Pavilion on Sunday, November 25. Tickets www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.