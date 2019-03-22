Join Friends of St Laurence's launch their group at Chorley Town Hall

A church has launched a friendship and social group, aimed at providing a community hub.

Friends of St Laurence’s, based at the church in Union Street, Chorley, is holding an official launch at Chorley Town Hall on Friday, April 5.

The musical evening will include songs from the classic shows, a jazz swing band with students from the Royal Northern College of Music, and a supper will be supplied by Bees Country Kitchen.

Tickets are £15 each and can be booked via www.friends@stlaurencechorley.org or www.stlaurencechorley.co.uk.

Michael Welsh, spokesman for the group, said: “Our vision is to act as a catalyst in asking the community to respond to the church’s needs.

“In return, they are offering the people of Chorley a community hub aimed at binding the people together with the provision of premises, professional advice and a range of social media platforms.”