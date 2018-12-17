Josh cock-a-hoop about coaching in Chorley and Standish with Mammoth Basketball

Basketball is Josh Metters’ life. After coaching teams in America and India, the 28-year-old has returned to his roots to run Mammoth Basketball in Chorley and Standish.

The club, which practices at Southlands High School, evolved from the previous Chorley Cougars, adding junior teams to its already established adults team.

Head coach Josh, from Standish, knew he wanted to teach others the sport when he was as young as 12.

He trained with junior Chorley Cougars and Preston Pride and in his early 20s he spent several years travelling.

He says: “I started playing when I was 11 or 12 but there was not many places in Chorley to play, compared with other parts of the country.

“There were some regional teams but most clubs were elsewhere in the country.

“I was very fortunate to play in national leagues.

“I picked up coaching from an early age and was fortunate to have the Chorley School Sports Partnership which had programmes for me to volunteer in.

“I started coaching and enjoyed it more than playing.

“I moved down south, where I began working with some prestige clubs, including Brentwood Fire in Essex.

“They did really well while I was there and won the national championships.

“Some of the players I coached have gone on to play in places like Portugal.

“I also spent years travelling and used the opportunity to deliver a series of clinics and camps in Maryland, in America, Spain and most recently in Mumbai, in India.

“But it was always my goal to come back and give children in the Chorley area an affordable means of playing basketball.

“When my contract in India had ended, I returned home and set Mammoth Basketball up at the beginning of 2017. We now have around 60 players.

“After my own experiences of coaching oversees, I want to give others the opportunity to coach in India for a week or even go on a gap year.

“I want this club to be bigger than just playing basketball.”

The club, which is an affiliate of Basketball England, meet three times a week.

Under-11s and Under-14s meet on Mondays 6pm until 7pm and 7pm until 8.30pm; age 14 to 16 play on Wednesdays 7pm until 8.30pm and the men’s team practise Thursdays 7.30pm until 9pm.

The club has two coaches and two volunteers, which support around 60 players.

Josh adds: “The club is for all ages, from five upwards.

“We have mixed young teams but after age 14 it is men only.

“Unfortunately we don’t get many girls, especially in the older ages.

“We have a handful of girls in the Under-11s and Under-8s, so our number one goal is to build and develop this into a full girls’ programme.

“The number of matches varies. For the older ones and Under-15s we have matches every week, while the Under-14s have competitions every couple of weeks.

“But we are the only club in Lancashire that has an Under-8s basketball team so it is difficult to arrange without some serious travel.

“So we try to arrange friendlies and get them to as many games as possible.”

Josh adds basketball is a popular game as it suits all capabilities.

He explains: “It is a very level playing field for everyone.

“There are so many different ways you can play the game. You can be tall and slow or short and quick. There is a place for everyone.

“It is a very competitive and exciting game. I think players enjoy the fast-flowing pace.

“It is also a very social thing for the youngsters. They work hard and also have a lot of fun.”

The club, which has two coaches and two volunteers, also offers extra curricular clubs for primary and secondary schools.

For more information visit www.mammothbasketball.co.uk.