Kerry's 140-mile eight stadiums challenge - in a day

June 30 this year will be a day Kerry Crooks will never forget - for more reasons than one.

For the charity fund raiser aims to cycle 140 miles to eight football stadiums in one day on that date.

Kerry’s ‘Tour de Football’ challenge will take in Preston; Blackburn Rovers; Burnley; Accrington Stanley; AFC Fylde; Blackpool; Fleetwood; Morecambe.

The 41-year-old mum of two - she is married to Patrick and has a daughter Imogen, 11, and son Austin, nine - has been braving the wind and rain of later as she puts in her training for the event.

“Training is quite hard in this weather,” said Kerry, who has taken on the challenge in support the Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of her father, who died aged 69.

The foundation raises funds to give the 9,000 new cancer patients diagnosed each year from Lancashire and South Cumbria the very best care to make their personal cancer journey and treatment process more comfortable and more effective with as little stress as possible.

Explaining the challenge, Kerry says: “In October 2018 I lost my dad to a rare disease called Amyloidosis.

“Rosemere Cancer Foundation based at Preston Royal provided amazing treatment and support to my dad and our family throughout his battle with the disease.

“Rosemere do an amazing job supporting over 9,000 people and their families who are battling cancer every year across Lancashire.

“I decided to use my dad’s love of football, my love of sport and fitness to take on a challenge to raise money to support this fantastic charity and try to give something back for everything they did for us and also some of my friends and their families who’ve they’ve also supported over the last few years.”

Like her dad, Kerry originates from Crewe - she now lives in Leyland.

She coaches South Ribble Netball Club under 11s and Patrick runs Leyland Albion under nines football team.

“I did a walk for Rosemere a couple of years ago with a couple of friends,” said Kerry, who has worked in public health for the NHS for the last 15 years.

Before that she worked in cardiac rehab.

She has just finished 12 months rehabilitation following ACL knee surgery with Lewis at Preston Sports Clinic.

“He has helped me put together a training plan and supporting me with nutrition and training for the ride,” she said.

Kerry has also said a massive “thank you” to her “amazing” family and friends.

“Without them it wouldn’t be possible,” she said.

“My husband and kids will be my support team and my friends and family support riders and support crew.”

She added; “I’m doing the ride in stages.

“I’ve got different people joining me on different stages of the ride.

As part of her fund raising efforts a raffle has been organised with some amazing prizes to be won. The tickets are £2 per ticket; £5 for three tickets.

A raffle prize and winner will be drawn every day throughout May.

You can visit her Facebook page and leave a message or email kezzor2k@hotmail.com

Tickets will be available to buy until April 25.