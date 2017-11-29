Search

Kniffiti decorates St Michael and All Angels Church in Croston

Crostons Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church.
Crostons Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church.

A church in Croston was yarnbombed for a special reopening ceremony following a £350,000 restoration project.


St Michael and All Angels Church celebrated ridding its timber frame from Death Watch Beetle with a dedication service led by the Bishop Of Blackburn on Sunday.
Croston’s Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church. Group founder Liz Brown said: “Croston is a close community and its churches lie at its heart. Knitwits wanted to celebrate the reopening in a fun and joyful way.”

Crostons Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church.

Crostons Knitwits worked in secret for months to yarnbomb the church.