Lancashire band The Slumdogs release debut EP 'Where’s Your Sanity?'

Rising Lancashire band The Slumdogs have released their debut EP and the lads are excited to get the tracks out there.

The band is made up of Bobby Glaister, 23, from Pilling, Cam Redfern, 25, from Lancaster, Will Easton, 21, from Poulton and Elliot Gasper, 21, from Blackpool.

Former Hodgson Academy pupil Will said: “Elliot and I have been playing together since 16 years old.

“Around two years ago Cam and Bobby started to become involved and we’ve been gigging, writing and recording ever since.”

Their EP, Where’s Your Sanity? shines a variety of musical influences from well across the pond according to Will.

“There were many influences, everything from Lalo Schifrin to The Streets,” he said. “You’re never really aware of these influences when writing, then when it’s all recorded you realise that subconsciously certain things have influenced each track.

“It was recorded at Magic Garden Studios in Wolverhampton, back in July so to be able to finally release it to the world is a good feeling.

“We’ve been sitting on these songs for a while, so once they’re out for all to hear it’ll be nice to focus on writing and recording some new material.”

The Slumdogs describe themselves as ‘a four-piece indie-punk group’ and they’ve been likened by radio stations and reviewers to The Libertines.

They say listeners picking up the new EP should expect a bold, new sound exploring fresh musical and lyrical ideas ‘enforced by our best production yet.’

While the boys are heading down to London soon, they haven’t forgotten their roots and will be playing a headline show in Blackpool during the festive season.

“We’re going down to London on December 6 to play at The Water Rats, then on December 29 we play a hometown headline show at Bootleg Social, which will be great,” Will added.

“Blackpool boys Nana White Pepper and Preston-based band The Empire Police are playing with us too.

“It’d be good to see old and new faces there - and then we will be touring properly in the spring.”