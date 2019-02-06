Lancashire braces for 70mph gales after Met Office issues four days of weather warnings

Wild winds are heading to Lancashire this week as the Met Office issues four days of weather warnings for the county.



The forecaster has issued yellow weather warnings for the whole of Lancashire from 10pm tonight (Wednesday, February 6) until 6pm on Saturday, February 9.

What can we expect?

The Met Office expects very strong winds to make landfall on the Lancashire coast at 10pm on Wednesday.

The storm-strength gusts of wind will continue inland where they are expected to grow stronger after midnight.

The gales will continue through the night with gusts of 60 to 70 mph battering Lancashire's coast.

Winds of 50 to 60 mph will affect inland areas before easing for a 24-hour period from 9am on Thursday morning.

But the heavy winds are expected to return at around 12pm on Friday.

This second spell of gale force winds is expected to last for more than 24 hours until the weather settles around 6pm on Saturday, February 9.

Will the winds cause disruption?

The Met Office is warning that heavy winds could cause considerable travel disruption in Lancashire with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The forecaster is also advising that high-sided vehicles on exposes routes and bridges are likely to be affected by the gales.

Some short term loss of power and disruption to other services, including phone and broadband, is possible.

It is also possible that coastal routes, sea fronts and communities in Blackpool, Fylde and Morecambe could be affected by spray and large waves.