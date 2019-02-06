Lancashire braces for more gale force winds as Met Office issues 24-hour weather warning

Gale force winds in Lancashire are expected to last until the weekend as the Met Office issues another 24-hour weather warning.



The forecaster issued yellow weather warnings for the whole of Lancashire from Wednesday to Friday.

The yellow weather warning for strong winds begins at 10pm on Wednesday, February 6 until 6pm on Saturday, February 9.

But the Met Office has extended its weather warning for a further 24 hours as the wind continues to cause disruption across the county.

What can we expect?

This second spell of gale force winds is expected to last for more than 24 hours from 2pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday, February 9.

The wind is expected to continue to grow stronger on Friday afternoon as the gales move west to east through the evening.

The gales will continue through the night with gusts of 60 to 70 mph battering Lancashire's coast and bringing potential travel disruption.

Will the winds cause disruption?

The Met Office is warning that heavy winds could cause considerable travel disruption in Lancashire with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

The forecaster is also advising that high-sided vehicles on exposes routes and bridges are likely to be affected by the gales.

Some short term loss of power and disruption to other services, including phone and broadband, is possible.

It is also possible that coastal routes, sea fronts and communities in Blackpool, Fylde and Morecambe could be affected by spray and large waves.