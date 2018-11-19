Lancashire fund-raisers enjoy two-hour zumbathon for Children in Need

More than 100 exercise fans from Lancashire took over Blackburn Cathedral for a two-hour charity Zumbathon in aid of Children in Need.

The event, promoted by The Church of England in Lancashire’s dedicated Ministry of Sport team, more than £800.

Places represented from around the County in Blackburn Cathedral included Blackpool, Leyland, Accrington, Salesbury, Pendle, Whalley, and Clayton-le-Moors.

Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster launched the event while seven instructors were on hand to lead the participants and get the ranks of lycra-clad participants moving in unison.

She said: "We are doing something close to God’s heart – it’s about children and we are raising money for Children in Need.”

Spokesman for Ministry of Sport, Keith McIntosh from Leyland, said: “This was the first event of its kind in the Diocese. The Bishop of Burnley Rt Rev Philip North got wind of the Chester event and said to us: ‘let’s make this happen in Blackburn’.

“And we were delighted Bishop Jill was able to open the Zumbathon.”

