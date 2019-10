Two lanes of the M61 were closed today after a three-vehicle crash.

The accident happened near junction 8 for Chorley at around 9.30am.

An AA image of the area

Northbound lanes one and two (of three) were closed and queues were building up.

The entry slip road was also closed as a result of the incident

Traffic was slow back to Rivington services

One lane of the M61 was reopened at 10.20am.