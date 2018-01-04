Les the good times roll as teen sensations make debut at Viva

The good times are sure to roll this weekend, as 1970s international teen sensations Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers head to Viva.

Still fronting the Shang-A-Lang band, after more than four decades on stage, Les said: “I just love doing it,” of reports that he’s the ‘hardest working musician in the UK. “And I have done since I started aged 15 and a half.”

Heading into 2018, they’ve got a Japanese tour booked for February, UK tours in the spring and autumn, Australia in the summer and Canadian dates to be confirmed.

“It’s great,” Les said of still being front and centre with the Bye Bye Baby, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love hitmakers. “People love the Bay City Rollers and want to hear the original singer doing the hits.

“People like to remember the first time they fell in love, and Rollermania was pretty intense; we were like the girls’ boyfriends, these untouchable characters, and it’s lasted more than 40 years.

“It’s just gotten stronger and better.

“People come out and have a really good time with us.”

For Les and the Rollers, the weekend’s shows are their Viva debut, but they were one-time regulars at the Merry England on North Pier with comedian Joey Blower.

“It was crazy,” Les said. “We’d get there to a queue of people at 10.30am waiting for it to open at 11am and by the time we were on in the afternoon - they were absolutely rocking.”

Tickets cost £25.

Opening the weekend tomorrow night will be Showaddywaddy paying tribute to the 1950s and 60s pop scene. Tickets cost £20.50.

Book online at www.vivablackpool.com or call 01253 297297.

LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS

Viva Blackpool, Church Street

Saturday (sold out) and Sunday