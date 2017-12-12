Leyland Cadets donate funds to Rosemere

Young cadets in Leyland raised almost £2,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Members of 2050 (Leyland) Squadron-RAF Air Cadets raised a total of £1,912 by taking part in the charity’s annual Walk in the Dark and have been busy collecting their sponsorship money in ever since.

Of the money raised, £1,000 came from 13-year-old Cadet Finley Worsfold as a special thank you for treatment his gran and auntie had received there.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal launched in March and currently stands at just over half way to its £1.5m goal to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects at the centre.

Rebecca Hall, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Preston area fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to members of Leyland Air Cadets for their tremendous support.

“Among the appeal’s projects is equipping the centre with the most advanced robotic surgical system on the market, making it one of only three centres in the whole of England and Wales to have such a piece of kit - the other two systems being in London and Birmingham – and so ensuring local people have a specialist cancer centre on their doorstep that is second to none.”

