Leyland fundraiser Sofia meets Prime Minister at Downing Street

A Leyland teenager who has raised thousands for charity, despite losing a limb from meningitis, was a special guest of Theresa May as this year's Downing Street Christmas lights were turned on.

Sofia Crockett, 13, of Balcarres Road, was named as the 847th winner of the Points of Light award which recognises outstanding volunteers.

She received her award from the Prime Minister at a reception marking Wednesday's switching on of the Downing Street Christmas lights, which was also attended by fellow Points of Light winners aged between 6 and 16.

In a personal letter to Sofia, Mrs May said: “Your remarkable fundraising in aid of the ‘Meningitis Research Foundation’ is not only offering vital support for patients and researchers but also sending a positive message about the importance of para-athletics to thousands of young people. I wish you every success building on your work as an ambassador at ‘Superhero Series’ and in your future sporting efforts.”