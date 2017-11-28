Leyland lad Kevin Deverson enjoys his chance in the spotlight

A shop assistant from Leyland is enjoying his five seconds of fame after appearing in a Morrisons Christmas advert.

Kevin Deverson, aged 31, has joined celebrities including Ant and Dec, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Preston-born Freddie Flintoff in featuring in Christmas adverts for Morrisons.

The Morrisons baker can be seen decorating a Christmas gateau in a clip in the ad.

He was put up in London when he travelled down for a weekend to take part in the filming in October.

“I’ve worked at Morrisons in Leyland for 12 years,” said Kevin, who works in the cake shop and bakery area.

“They used to use celebs for their adverts but now they want to use actual staff who work here. It’s just because it’s much better. I just applied, went for an audition and then was asked to go to Enfield in London to film it.”

It is Kevin’s second appearance in a Morrisons advert, the first being the Way Down Price Crunch advert featuring a dance routine.

“I must have made an impression,” said Kevin, who has worked in retail since he left school.

Telling the Guardian about his experience filming the Christmas ad Kevin said: “For the filming we went to the store and got brand new uniforms.

“I think I went on film at about three o’clock in the morning, I was absolutely shattered.

“They do it when the store has closed. There were five of us there from all different stores.

“We had our hair and make up done in a little van outside and started filming at around 4.30 in the afternoon and finished at about 4.30 in the morning.

“While I was waiting for my bit I watched other people doing their filming and I had to have my makeup topped up.

“Everybody’s just so nice.

“You’re really scared because you don’t know anyone but everyone was there for the same reason.

“They paid for all of our travel and the hotel and they gave you spending money.”

The advert, which features a family picking up their food for their Christmas meal, went on television as of November 4.

“I have literally had people coming up to me saying ‘oh my god I have seen you on TV,’” said Kevin, who has worked across all the departments in Morrisons. I had to keep it quiet until it came out on TV. I would go back again.”