Leyland skipper Makinson hopes in-form Cross will be fit for Blackpool clash

Leyland skipper Dave Makinson expects Karl Cross to be fit for the weekend’s trip to Blackpool.

Cross took five wickets for 46 runs as Leyland steamed to a 98-run win against Fleetwood at Fox Lane.

Leyland made 219-5 batting first, thanks to by a big partnership between Tom Reece, 78 and Umar Waheed, 79.

Leyland were boosted by the return of Andrew Makinson from holiday, though Henry Thompson (studying), skipper Dave (shoulder) and Jake Peake (back) were all missing.

Despite missing several key players, they managed to skittle Fleetwood for 121, with Cross the pick of the bowling attack.

Though the bowler did not bowl in Leyland’s T20 defeat to Chorley on Sunday, a move Dave Makinson calls a precution due to a calf tweak.

He said: “(Against Fleetwood) Karl bowled brilliantly and got a five for off not so many overs. It was just a precaution on Sunday, he will be alright for next weekend.”

That Saturday league win saw Leyland move to within a point of seventh-placed Fleetwood. And though they are only eighth right now, they are only 24 points off leaders Blackpool ahead of this weekend’s trip to Stanley Park.

And six games into the new season, Makinson says the league is wide open as he tipped the Fleetwood team they also knocked out of the Lancashire Cup to be up there.

He said: “Fleetwood are quite a good side. We had a good win in the Lancashire Cup against them last Sunday then we completely outplayed them on Saturday.

“They are not too bad a side, they will be one of the top teams I think. It is pretty open this year, Netherfield ran away with it last year but they have only won a couple of games this year. I think it is pretty wide open.”