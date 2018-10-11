Leyland Trucks staff honoured for long service

Bosses at Leyland Trucks paid tribute to staff excellence at a special ceremony celebrating the long term service of a number of its employees.

The event honoured 42 employees who have amassed 1,640 years of service between them. Each recipient of a Long-Service Award had marked a significant milestone in their time at the company, being their 25, 40 or 50-year anniversary.

Leyland Trucks managing director, Bryan Sitko said: “It is always a great pleasure to be able to thank our long-serving staff for all their hard work and commitment. These long service awards are designed to publicly show employees how much they are valued in the business.”

Manufacturing engineering manager, Barry Hodgson, who celebrates 50 years of service, said: “I started as a young lad at Leyland Motors. It was very different in those days as we manufactured a lot of the components that went into the trucks and buses we built. “

Factories were spread through Leyland and further beyond, and the business offered me many opportunities. Through the years much has changed and I have worked in several areas of the business. I have some fond memories and I am still adding to them.”