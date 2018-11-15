Lodge Artists Chorley to hold exhibition, linking with Runshaw College

Lodge Artists Chorley will hold its 40th annual exhibition next month.

The display will be in the Activity Space adjoining Café Ambio in Astley Park as work starts on a permanent art exhibition in the Astley Hall Gallery of the art treasures stored in the archives.

This year’s exhibition is particularly pivotal, as it marks a new partnership with Runshaw College, as Nikki Taylor, head of visual arts at the college will be judging from around 70 works to decide on six highly commended awards, one Best Wildlife trophy and another for Best Pastel.

Jackie Williams, Chorley Lodge Artists chairman, said: “Nikki agrees that a link between the college and the art group would be mutually beneficial, and she was impressed by the high standard of work shown on the society’s website.”

Nikki Taylor

Winners will be announced at the preview evening on Friday November 30, 7pm, and awards will be presented by Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council.

During the exhibition visitors are invited to vote for The People’s Choice award and members to choose their favourite painting.

Opening times will be Thursday, Friday noon until 4pm and weekends 10am until 4pm.

Admission is free and paintings are for sale. There are also a selection of greetings cards featuring members’ paintings for sale in support of St Catherine’s Hospice.

