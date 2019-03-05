Love by name . . . love by nature

Meet Cody Love, the boy who lives up to his name.

While other 10-year-olds might be playing on their game consuls, this caring schoolboy is busy helping Preston’s homeless.

Cody Love donated his pocket money to helping keep the homeless warm

Cody gave up his pocket money to help buy gloves and scarves to distribute to down-and-outs in the city.

He also donated even more to a homeless centre in Fox Street.

It was all his idea,” said proud mum Jenny. “It shocked me a bit really. But he has always been a thoughtful young boy.”

Cody and his mum, from Ribbleton, were out shopping at a B&M store when he spotted some discounted winter stock.

Jenny explained: “They were reducing all their winter items like gloves and scarves from about £4 to just 10p. Cody chirped up: ‘We can get some for the homeless Mum.’

“So we bought loads of stuff. There were hats at three for 10p, so we bought more than 50 of those.

"Gloves were two pairs for 10p, so we got about 40 pairs.

"In all it only came to about a fiver and Cody said he wanted to give £3 towards it from his pocketmoney.

“Then we went round the city centre handing it out to the homeless people in the street. They were all very grateful. What was left we took to the Fox Street Centre.

“I’m so proud of Cody. He’s such a lovely boy. He really cares for other people more than himself.

“He raised £45 from holding a coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. He’s one in a million."