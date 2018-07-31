Lytham Festival favourites The Tailormade are a perfect fit for new Lowther showcase

Indie pop band The Tailormade will headline the first Lowther Sessions on Friday.

The Lytham Festival regulars, who feature St Annes’ Jack Frimston as frontman, will appear at Lowther Pavilion’s new showcase with Blackpool singer-songwriter Karima Francis in her first local performance for several years, as well as Jessica Rae, and teenager Emily Rhodes.

Jack (pictured) met bandmates Matt Pickersgill and Aaron Murphy while studying at university, and they came to attention busking in competition with a disguised James Arthur and The Vamps at London’s Waterloo Station on the Radio One breakfast show.

Jack said: “We had another amazing night at Lytham Festival supporting George Ezra, so we cannot wait to get back to headline the first ever Lowther Sessions.

We are on with some really talented musicians and it is great that Lowther is putting this night on to showcase what live music talent is out there.

“Lytham is our adopted home – we love playing here.”

- Tickets cost £10 from www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk