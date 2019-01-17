M58 horror crash claims another life

A third person has died as a result of a major pile-up on the M58.

Police were called to the M58 near Wigan at around 10.10am on January 8 following reports of an accident involving a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van and an Audi and a Ford Fiesta.



The collision happened in queuing traffic following an earlier incident on the M58 where two people, a 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy also died.



The driver of the Ford, a 91-year-old woman from Orrell, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries.

The scene of the M58 crashes

She was taken to Aintree Hosptial for treatment but died yesterday (Wednesday).

READ MORE:https://www.lep.co.uk/news/transport/parents-pay-tribute-to-14-year-old-superhero-son-killed-in-m58-crash-1-9529661



The driver of the Ford Transit, a 52-year-old man from Golborne, suffered chest and back injuries, with a passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old man from Radcliffe, suffering a minor head injury.



A 38-year-old man from Bradford, the driver of the Audi, suffered a fractured skull, facial fractures and head injuries.

All those injured were treated at Aintree Hospital.

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/transport/family-pay-tribute-to-teacher-killed-in-m58-crash-in-lancashire-1-9527540



Sgt Steve Wignall, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman involved, as well as those who died following the earlier collision on the M58.



“We are continuing to appeal for information about both collisions and would urge anyone who has any information, and is yet to speak to police, to come forward."



Anyone with information about either collision can call 101 or email 18@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 275 of January 8.

ENDS