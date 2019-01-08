M58 reopens after horror crash

Police and highways chiefs have thanked motorists for their patience as they reopened the M58 after today's horror crash.

The collision, which happened between junctions 3 and 4 Westbound, involved an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

A woman and a 14 year old boy, suffered injuries which proved fatal.

The driver of the HGV, a 31 year old man from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police tweeted at around 5.30pm: "The M58 motorway has now fully reopened in both directions following the earlier closures.

"Many thanks for your continued patience and understanding today."

Highways England tweeted: "Investigation, recovery and collision clear-up work all complete.

"The #M58 is open westbound between #M6 #Orrell and J3 #A570 #Bickerstaffe, eastbound between J3 and J5 #A577 #Crawford.

"Thanks for your patience.

"Please have a safe onwards journey this evening."